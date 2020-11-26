Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan sends humanitarian cargo to Kyrgyzstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 November 2020, 10:36
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian cargo to Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A humanitarian cargo has been sent to the Republic of Kyrgyzstan in line with the Kazakh President directive and governmental decision, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

The humanitarian cargo including 400 sets of Kokchetav-4P mobile lung ventilators manufactured at the Tynys factory and 2 million medical masks made at Dolce pharm and Maga pharm was sent on November 25. It is estimated at KZT389mln.


Kyrgyzstan    Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed