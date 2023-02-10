Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan sends humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Syria

    10 February 2023, 19:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria which suffered major earthquakes, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    The humanitarian aid included canned products, warm clothing, winter tents, beds, and bed sheets.

    Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan would send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria as instructed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


    Notably, a 7.7 magnitude quake that devastated parts of southeast Türkiye and northern Syria hit early Monday.

    As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeded 16,000.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 die as southern Türkiye hit by fresh earthquake
    UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye
    Nearly 6,500 babies born in southern Türkiye since twin earthquakes shook region
    At least 40,640 dead from powerful twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022