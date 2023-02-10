Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Syria

10 February 2023, 19:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has sent 50 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria which suffered major earthquakes, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The humanitarian aid included canned products, warm clothing, winter tents, beds, and bed sheets.

Earlier it was reported Kazakhstan would send 50 tons of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Syria as instructed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


Notably, a 7.7 magnitude quake that devastated parts of southeast Türkiye and northern Syria hit early Monday.

As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeded 16,000.


