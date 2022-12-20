Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

20 December 2022, 19:11
Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

BARMAL. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Ambassador to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev together with officials of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) paid a visit to Barmal district, Paktika Province, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA.

Part of the humanitarian assistance Kazakhstan sent through UNAMA was handed over to those affected by the destructive earthquake in Afghanistan.

During the visit, the elders and officials of Afghan settlements expressed gratitude to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakh government, and people at times of hardship facing Afghanistan.


Photo: Kazakh MFA

