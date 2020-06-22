Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

    22 June 2020, 21:26

    HAIRATAN. KAZINFORM - The ceremony of the official transfer of Kazakhstani humanitarian aid for the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was held, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Humanitarian cargo consiting of 1900 tons of flour, 500 tons of pasta, 4 thousand liters of sunflower oil and 200 thousand cans of condensed milk was sent to Afghanistan.

    The official event was attended by representatives of the Balkh province administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs
