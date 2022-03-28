Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Adlet Seilkhanov
28 March 2022, 19:09
Kazakhstan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry conducted a special flight carrying another batch of humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine from Almaty to the Polish city of Katowice on March 28, Kazinform reports.

According to the official spokesperson of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry, the 17.5-ton humanitarian cargo includes basic necessities such as bedding and food.

Earlier Kazakhstan already sent humanitarian aid with a total weight of 28.2 tons including 17 names of pharmaceuticals - antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, antitussive, and antihypertensive drugs. The cargo was delivered in accordance with the instruction given by the Kazakh Head of State as requested by the Ukrainian side.

It is planned that the State company Berkut's Il-76 aircraft is to evacuate several dozen Kazakh nationals and their family members arrived in Poland from Ukraine with support of Kazakh diplomats.

