Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan sends 800 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan to help amid coronavirus pandemic

    29 April 2020, 21:35

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The first batch (800 tons) of Kazakhstani flour has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The humanitarian cargo for our Kyrgyz friends was delivered to Bishkek via railroad.

    Earlier it was reported that in order to support its neighbors amid the coronavirus pandemic President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had made a decision to render humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by sending 5,000 tons of Kazakhstani flour worth over $3 million to each country.

    The Kyrgyz side has highly appreciated the help rendered by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and extended its gratitude to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued