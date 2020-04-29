Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sends 800 tons of flour to Kyrgyzstan to help amid coronavirus pandemic

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2020, 21:35
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The first batch (800 tons) of Kazakhstani flour has arrived in the Kyrgyz Republic today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The humanitarian cargo for our Kyrgyz friends was delivered to Bishkek via railroad.

Earlier it was reported that in order to support its neighbors amid the coronavirus pandemic President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had made a decision to render humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan by sending 5,000 tons of Kazakhstani flour worth over $3 million to each country.

The Kyrgyz side has highly appreciated the help rendered by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and extended its gratitude to the fraternal people of Kazakhstan.


