Kazakhstan sees slight stabilization in COVID-19 incidence rate - PM

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2021, 11:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recently seen slight stabilization in the COVID-19 incidence rate, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Currently the incidence rate is stabilizing. COVID-19 reproduction number (R) has decreased and now stands at 0.98. Nine regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’ in terms of COVID-19 spread,» Premier Mamin said addressing the session of the Kazakh Government.

The head of the Government revealed over 2.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to the regions of the country. Almost 1.5 million people have been vaccinated with the first component so far.

He stressed it is crucial not to lose momentum in vaccinating the population, instead Kazakhstan should the vaccination campaign up. The authorities, in his words, go to great lengths to ensure availability of COVID-19 vaccine and decrease the number of COVID-19 cases.

Askar Mamin continued by giving an instruction to the Ministry of Healthcare and regional authorities to ensure vaccination of the population in rural areas.

He also instructed to ensure vaccination of over 2 million people in May 2021.


