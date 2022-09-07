Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan sees rise in traffic volume via Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route

    7 September 2022, 17:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Growth was reported in traffic volume through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Aibek Kapar, Deputy Director-General for Logistics of KTZExpress, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Aibek, the traffic volume was up 3fold accounting for 845 thousand tons in the first seven months of 2022. There was a 7-time rise compared to last year’s figure of 311 thousand tons.

    Of the total figure, exports accounted for 494 thousand tons (up 9fold), imports – 179 thousand tons (up 83 times), and transit – 171 thousand tons (up 7 times).


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil’s inflation drops to 0.23% in May and stands at 2.95%, year to date
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
    3 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    4 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    5 Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023