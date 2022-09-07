Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sees rise in traffic volume via Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 September 2022, 17:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Growth was reported in traffic volume through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Aibek Kapar, Deputy Director-General for Logistics of KTZExpress, told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Aibek, the traffic volume was up 3fold accounting for 845 thousand tons in the first seven months of 2022. There was a 7-time rise compared to last year’s figure of 311 thousand tons.

Of the total figure, exports accounted for 494 thousand tons (up 9fold), imports – 179 thousand tons (up 83 times), and transit – 171 thousand tons (up 7 times).


Statistics   Kazakhstan  
