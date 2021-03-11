Kazakhstan sees positive trend in macroeconomic performance in Jan-Feb this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev has briefed on the macroeconomic performance in the country since the beginning of the year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session Irgaliyev noted the positive trend in the macroeconomic indicators of the country between January and February of 2021. According to him, the real sector, except for the mining industry, has seen a 6.3% growth. Investments in fixed capital have increased by 13.3%. The annual inflation remains at 7.4% as in the previous month.

In his words, all industries of real sector, except for mining, have demonstrated the stable growth.

According to him, there has been a 9.4% rise in the information and communications area. The GDP growth rate has risen from -4.5% to -2.9% in January-February.

The stable growth has maintained in secondary industries, with a 21.2% growth in machine building, a 22.9% growth in the production of building materials, a 14.1% growth in production of chemical industry, a 14.2% rise in the production of plastic goods, a 19.9% increase in the garment industry, an up to 15.7% rise in furniture production, and a 9.2% growth in the pharmaceutical industry. A 19.6% growth has been reported in the automotive industry.



