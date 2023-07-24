Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sees increase in wholesale trade

    24 July 2023, 10:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wholesale trade volume reached 17.6 trillion Kazakh tenge ($39.6 billion) in Kazakhstan from January through June 2023, increasing by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, Trend.az reports.

    According to the country's Bureau of National Statistics, the structure of wholesale trade highlights the dominance of non-food goods and industrial-technical products, which accounted for 82.6 percent of the total wholesale turnover.

    Analyzing the distribution of wholesale trade across regions, major cities such as Almaty and Astana accounted for 39.6 percent and 15.8 percent of the overall wholesale trade volume, respectively. Other regions that made significant contributions include Atyrau with 14.9 percent and Karaganda with 5.2 percent.

    In the retail sector, the volume of retail trade recorded an increase of 8.8 percent, reaching 7.7 trillion Kazakh tenge ($17.3 billion). The growth in retail sales was driven by both trading enterprises, which experienced an 11.9 percent rise in sales, and individual entrepreneurs, including those operating in markets, with a 1.5 percent increase.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan
