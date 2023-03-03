Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan sees increase in petrol and diesel fuel output

    3 March 2023, 16:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan produced 494.1 thousand tons of petrol, up 20.6%, in January this year, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

    Diesel fuel output stood at 421.8 thousand tons, rising by 13%, in the country this January.

    Of the total petrol produced in January, Shymkent city accounted for 196.7 thousand tons, Pavlodar region 155.1 thousand tons, and Atyrau region 141.7 thousand tons.

    Pavlodar region led the country in diesel fuel production in January with 149.1 thousand tons, an increase by 11.1%. Shymkent produced 148 thousand tons of diesel fuel and Atyrau region – 109.4 thousand tons.

    The country produced five million tons of petrol and 5.4 million tons of diesel fuel in January-December last year.

    According to energyprom, domestic companies accounted for 99.1% of petrol consumed in the country in 2022.

    The country exported 24.2 thousand tons of petrol and imported 43.3 thousand tons in 2022.

    The local companies covered 96.8% of the country’s diesel fuel consumption last year.

    Petrol prices dropped by 0.1%, while diesel fuel prices rose by 15.7% in the country in 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    AIX FM announces reduction of share capital
    Kostanay rgn to implement 13 manufacturing projects in 2023
    New Deputy General Director of KazTransOil named
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open