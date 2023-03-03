Kazakhstan sees increase in petrol and diesel fuel output

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan produced 494.1 thousand tons of petrol, up 20.6%, in January this year, Kazinform cites energyprom.kz.

Diesel fuel output stood at 421.8 thousand tons, rising by 13%, in the country this January.

Of the total petrol produced in January, Shymkent city accounted for 196.7 thousand tons, Pavlodar region 155.1 thousand tons, and Atyrau region 141.7 thousand tons.

Pavlodar region led the country in diesel fuel production in January with 149.1 thousand tons, an increase by 11.1%. Shymkent produced 148 thousand tons of diesel fuel and Atyrau region – 109.4 thousand tons.

The country produced five million tons of petrol and 5.4 million tons of diesel fuel in January-December last year.

According to energyprom, domestic companies accounted for 99.1% of petrol consumed in the country in 2022.

The country exported 24.2 thousand tons of petrol and imported 43.3 thousand tons in 2022.

The local companies covered 96.8% of the country’s diesel fuel consumption last year.

Petrol prices dropped by 0.1%, while diesel fuel prices rose by 15.7% in the country in 2022.