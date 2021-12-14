Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 December 2021, 11:20
Kazakhstan sees increase in export of agricultural products

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerbol Karashukeev, Agriculture Minister of Kazakhstan, spoke of the work carried out by the ministry to promote the export potential of agricultural products in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In order to increase the volume of exported products the ministry carried out the planned work to develop the export potential of agricultural products focusing on export of processed products,» said the Kazakh agriculture minister.

It was noted that over nine months of 2021 the volume of export agricultural products stood at $2.6bn rising by 14.3% compared to a given period of 2020 ($2.2bn). The volume of exported processed agricultural products was estimated at $950.5mln, a rise by 2.4% compared with 2020 ($928.5mln). The share of export of processed products has reached 37% in the total exports of agricultural products.

Earlier the Kazakh PM stated tasks to develop the agro-industrial complex in the country.


