Kazakhstan sees fertilizer export prices rise by 77.1%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Mineral and chemical fertilizer production dropped in Kazakhstan. Nitrogen fertilizer production declined by 1.9% to 112.6 thousand tons and phosphate fertilizer production by 3.8% to 48.7 thousand tons, Kaiznform cites energyprom.kz.

Kazakhstan exported 59.2 thousand tons of fertilizer worth $32.7mln in January-February this year. Fertilizer export dropped by 40.5% and rose by a 1.5-time rise in cash in the country. Much fertilizer was exported to Ukraine: 26 thousand tons, which is almost half of the amount exported in January-February 2021. Uzbekistan and Estonia were the second and third largest importers of Kazakh fertilizer – 15 thousand tons and five thousand tons, respectively.

Kazakhstan saw fertilizer export prices rose by 77.1% in a year in February this year. There was a 9.7% rise in fertilizer export prices in 2021, and a 17.3% decline in February 2020.



