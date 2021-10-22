Kazakhstan sees drop in number of occupational injuries in past 5 yrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The frequency of occupational accidents has been steadily falling in Kazakhstan, Yerbol Nurgaliyev, Chairman of the Kazakh Committee on Labor, Social Protection, and Migration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The measures taken to prevent occupational injuries led to decrease in the number of those received different occupational injuries by 10,7% and that of occupational deaths by 16% over the past five years.

«As a result of the comprehensive measures taken the number of those received different occupational injuries dropped by 10,7% from 1,683 to 1,503 as well as that of those died by 16% from 248 to 208 over the past five years (2016-2020). The frequency of occupational accidents per 1,000 workers dropped from 0.32 to 0.23,» said Nurgaliyev at a briefing.

In his words, 1,062 people have received different injuries at the plants in the country over nine months of the current year (1,023 in the same period of the pervious year). Of these, 140 died compared to 144 deaths in nine months of 2020.