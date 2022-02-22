Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan sees drop in new COVID-19 cases – Healthcare Minister

    22 February 2022, 10:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat talked about a recent drop in COVID-19 cases registered in the world at the Government’s meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the Government, Minister Giniyat said a 20% drop in fresh COVID-19 cases was reported globally in the past week.

    In her words, fewer COVID-19 cases have been documented in 180 countries out of 215. Fresh infections decreased by 46% in the U.S., by 45% in Israel and Armenia, by 32% in the Czech Republic, by 23% in the UK, by 11% in Turkey, and by 9% in Austria and Russia.

    However, at least 35 countries, including Malaysia, China, and Thailand, saw the COVID-19 incidence rate climbing up.

    Kazakhstan, according to Minister Giniyat, has improved its standing in the global COVID-19 incidence rate ranking by jumping 5 spots up to №120.

    She stressed that the epidemiological situation in the country is stabilizing as only two regions remain in the high-risk ‘red’ zone, two regions in the ‘yellow’ zone and the rest of the regions in the ‘green’ zone.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 483 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Healthcare
