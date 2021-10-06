Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sees drop in daily COVID-19 case count – Health Minister

Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2021, 17:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Stabilization in the COVID-19 situation has been observed in Kazakhstan over the past month, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a briefing at the Central Communications Service, the Kazakh health minister said that the stable situation with COVID-19 has been observed in the country over the past month. The country and eight areas have moved from the high-risk to the moderate risk zone. Three regions including Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions have moved from the «yellow zone» to the «green zone».

According to the minister, the four areas are placed in the high-risk «red zone» on the State’s COVID-19 spread map.

«The daily COVID-19 case count has decreased by 2.4 times compared to the figure in early September. The COVID-19 prevalence has been below 1 for over the month. The occupancy rate of infectious diseases beds has dropped from 39 to 33% and that of ICU beds from 40 to 31%,» said the minister.

He went on to say that the number of patients with severe and critical COVID-19 has halved over the past month.

As of October 6, 2021, Kazakhstan has reported a total of 896,162 cases of COVID-19 with a positive result and 79,517 cases with a negative test result for COVID-19. 92% of the total COVID-19 patients, including 835,805 with a positive result for COVID-19 and 63,902 with a negative test result for COVID-19 have defeated the virus.


