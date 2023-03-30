Kazakhstan sees decrease in crime

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Crime rate fell by 13.9% in two months of this year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the statistical data, the crime rate decreased by 13.9% in two months of 2023 in Kazakhstan, compared to the same period of last year. Almaty city reported the highest number of pretrial investigations launched – 4,676, followed by Astana city 3,295.

According to Zhanserik Beissenov, department head of the Committee on Legal Statistics and Special Record of Kazakhstan, 1,974 pretrial investigations were launched in Almaty region, 1,651 in Kraganda region, 1,196 in Aktobe region, 1,136 in Shymkent city, 1,133 in Turkestan region, and 1,126 in Kostanay region.

The crime rate in the country was 82 (98) per 10 thousand people. As for regions, the high crime rate was recorded in Atyrau region – at 94 crimes per 10 thousand people, Karaganda region – 90, North Kazakhstan region – 88, and Kostanay region – 84.

As for cities of republican significance and regional centers, Talgykorgan saw 172 crimes per 10,000 people, Astana city – 151, Petropavlovsk – 146, Kokshetau – 143, Kostanay – 136, and Almaty – 134.



