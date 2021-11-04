Kazakhstan sees decline in COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past two weeks of October COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren dropped in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Among schoolchildren studying in traditional format 15,028 COVID-19 cases were reported, 1,317 of which were detected in those who were in contact with COVID-19 infected people. Contacts account for up to 8.7% of the total COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren,» said First Vice Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Marat Shoranov.

Over the past two weeks of October, COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren dropped by 1.3 times in the country.

«However, Pavlodar, Akmola, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions saw increase [in COVID-19 cases in schoolchildren] by up to 1.4 times. 159 thousand contacts, 0.8% of whom tested positive, were detected,» said the first vice minister.

Earlier the first vice minister of health of Kazakhstan talked about the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan.



