Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan sees considerable rise in foreign trade

    12 August 2021, 11:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The country has been seeing considerable increase in trade with the EAEU and CIS countries, China, Germany, Spain, and so on, Zhanel Kushulova, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kushukova, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover stood at $36.4bn in the first five months of 2021, with the exports reducing by 5.5% totaling KZT22.9bn. She went on to note that the non-commodity export rose by 23% compared with 2020, reaching $7.2bn. The country’s imports also increased by 12% to amount $14.7bn.

    In her words, the commodity import rose by 7% and stands at $1.2bn.

    The country has been seeing considerable increase in trade with almost all the main trade partners – the EAEU and CIS countries, China, Germany, Spain, and so on.

    Kazakhstan exported products worth $2.8bn, 36% more than in 2020, to the EAEU countries. Non-commodity exports to the EAEU countries stood at $1.7bn, she concluded.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EurAsEC Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    Tokayev holds meeting with Qatari delegation led by Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan