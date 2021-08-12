Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sees considerable rise in foreign trade

Adlet Seilkhanov
12 August 2021, 11:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The country has been seeing considerable increase in trade with the EAEU and CIS countries, China, Germany, Spain, and so on, Zhanel Kushulova, Vice Minister of Trade and Integration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Kushukova, Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover stood at $36.4bn in the first five months of 2021, with the exports reducing by 5.5% totaling KZT22.9bn. She went on to note that the non-commodity export rose by 23% compared with 2020, reaching $7.2bn. The country’s imports also increased by 12% to amount $14.7bn.

In her words, the commodity import rose by 7% and stands at $1.2bn.

The country has been seeing considerable increase in trade with almost all the main trade partners – the EAEU and CIS countries, China, Germany, Spain, and so on.

Kazakhstan exported products worth $2.8bn, 36% more than in 2020, to the EAEU countries. Non-commodity exports to the EAEU countries stood at $1.7bn, she concluded.


