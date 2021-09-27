Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan sees 482 deaths among vaccinated people

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 17:32
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 482 deaths among vaccinated people between February 1 and late August, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Tsoi, 482 deaths making up 5% of the total COVID-19 death toll were recorded in the country in the period from February 1 to the end of August.

Speaking of revaccination, the Kazakh minister said that a special working group made up of leading scientists, clinicians, doctors, and workers of sanitary and epidemiological services has been set up. He noted that information from the leading international agencies, WHO, and other organizations has been requested.

At a press conference at the Government, Yeraly Tugzhanov, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, noted that last month 650 thousand doses of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine were made. He went on to say that this month supplies of 750 thousand doses of the vaccine are expected. The vaccine is manufactured at two sites – the biopharmaceutical plant in Zhambyl region and Antigen enterprise.

Earlier he noted that deliveries of the US’s Pfizer vaccine are expected in the fourth quarter of the year.


