Kazakhstan sees 3.1% rise in gross agricultural production in Jan-May

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gross agricultural production rose by 3.1% and stood at KZT1.1tln in January-May this year in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

Livestock production rose by 3.2% and stood at KZT1tln largely contributing to the growth in gross agricultural production. In particular, there was a 5.5% rise in meat production in live weight, and a 3.1% rise in milk production.

Crop production stood at KZT58.3bn with the index of actual volume of 100%, thanks to indoor growing.

High growth rates have been observed in four regions: Akmola region – 113.8%, Pavlodar region – 103.9%, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions – 103.3% each.