    Kazakhstan sees 15% rise in housing commissioning

    19 July 2023, 18:40

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The housing stock amounted to 405.2mln sq. m., including 263.9mln sq.m. of urban housing, and 141.2mln sq.m. of rural housing, as of the end of 2022, Kazinform cites ranking.kz.

    Of the total housing stock, 97.7% is privately owned, and a mere 2.3% is state-owned.

    It is said that housing commissioning declined 7.4% year-over-year to 15.7mln sq.m. last year. Despite the slowdown, 5.5mln sq.m. of housing was commissioned in first five months of this year, increasing by 15.4% compared with 2022.

    Most of the housing - 5.1 million sq. m. or 93.5% of the total area - was commissioned by private developers.

    The highest housing commissioning rate has been observed in Astana city (1.2mln sq.m), Almaty (938.7 thou sq.m), and Almaty region (397 thou sq.m) this year.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan
