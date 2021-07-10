Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan sees 1.8% decline in investments in fixed capital

    10 July 2021, 12:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Investments in fixed capital dropped by 1.8% in Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Askar Mamin told an expanded government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the session, the Kazakh PM noted that there has been high investment activity in non-primary sectors of the economy, which leads to sustainable and quality development of the economy through diversification.

    He said that there has a 23.2% rise in growth of investments not including mining.

    Mamin also pointed to the considerable growth in investments in construction, manufacturing, including food manufacturing, trade information and communications, estate operations, and transport.

    «Investments in fixed capital fell by 1.8% due to the slowdown in the implementation of the major projects at the Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfield. Despite that, the investments will rise by the yearend,» he assured.

    In 2021, KZT2.4trl will be utilized to implement the projects at Tengiz, 24% more than in the previous year, and KZT142bn at Karachaganak, up 17%, which will enable to restore investment activity in the primary sector.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Economy Kazakhstan Tengiz
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Kazakh Health Minister, Power International Holding Chairman agree to build medical hub in Astana
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays