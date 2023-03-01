Kazakhstan seeks to hold next Esports World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Askhat Oralov, Kazakh Culture and Sport Minister, and Vlad Marinescu, Director General of the International Judo Federation (IJF) and President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) held a meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh ministry.

The two discussed holding of two major events – a Judo Grand Slam tournaments and a Esports World Championship – in Kazakhstan,

During the meeting, the Kazakh minister stressed the importance of such events in engaging the youth in sports, as well as stated Kazakhstan’s willingness to host a Esports World Championship.

Expressing gratitude for the trust, Oralov expressed confidence that the country will hold its first Judo Grand Slam at a high level.

«Mass sport and promoting a healthy lifestyle is among our top priorities. Mass sport is one of the main tasks set before us by President Tokayev,» he said.

The country that won the PUBG World Championship last year seeks to hold a Esports World Championship to further promote esports.

For his part, Vlad Marinescu expressed his readiness to support Kazakhstan’s bid to hold the next Esports World Championship.

He said that the Kazakhstani youth has huge potential both in judo and esports.

Marinescu invited Kazakh minister Oralov to the Judo World Championship to take place in Doha, Qatar, in May.