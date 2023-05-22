Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan seeks to expand export to Saudi Arabia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 May 2023, 16:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan eyes expanding its export to Saudi Arabia, Kairat Torebayev, vice minister of trade and integration of the country, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Work is ongoing to expand the list of companies with potential to export to Saudi Arabia. The list includes 34 companies producing meat and honey,» said Torebayev, speaking at a briefing.

The speaker went on to say that as part of the recent visit of the Tajik President, 39 commercial agreements worth over $1.8bn, including $155.7mln worth of agreements on supplies of non-primary products to Tajikistan, were signed.

He added that the strategic cooperation agreements with the TALCO Tajik Aluminium Company were concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the country has conducted five trade and economic missions to Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Iran, China, and Uzbekistan since the beginning of this year, following which export agreements to the tune of over $300mln were signed


Tajikistan   Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia  
