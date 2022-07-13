Kazakhstan seeks new grain export markets

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan seeks ways to export its grain to new markets of the European Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Most of the wheat and flour produced in Kazakhstan is exported to CA countries and Afghanistan. The agricultural ministry conducts the work to increase the country's wheat and flour exports to China, Caucasian countries, Pakistan, Turkiye, and Iran, as well as to open EU markets.

The world sees high demand for wheat due to the geopolitical situation in Russia and Ukraine - two major wheat producers.

According to the statistics, Kazakhstan exported 2,025 thousand tons of wheat, 1.6 times more than in the given period of last year. As of July 8, 2022, the country's wheat export stood at 3,035.5 thousand tons.

468 thousand tons of flour produced in Kazakhstan were exported in January-March 2022, a 35.6% increase compared to the same period. As of July 8 this year, the country's flour export reached 784.7 thousand tons.



