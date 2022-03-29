Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan seeks alternative routes to boost freight traffic

    29 March 2022, 11:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev said Tuesday Kazakhstan is looking at alternative routes in order to boost freight traffic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Uskenbayev revealed the ministry has developed the alternative routes and corridors to ensure export freight transit and to avoid disruption of logistic freight chains.

    According to him, export cargoes are shipped via Latvian sea ports (Liepaja, Riga and Ventspils) and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

    The minister added that Kazakhstan has reached an agreement with its Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish partners to create a joint venture within the framework of TITR.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kazakhstan and Georgia Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    3 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued