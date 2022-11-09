Kazakhstan secures 3rd bronze at IBSA World Judo Championships

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Para judoka Amanzhol Zhanbota won the bronze medal in the men’s 90 kg bout at the IBSA World Judo Championships in the capital of Azerbaijan adding the fifth medal to the country’s tally, Kazinform reports.

Notably, Kazakh athletes won on November 4 two gold and two bronze medals.