Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Kazakhstan secures 3d place at World Boxing Championship

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 September 2019, 10:05
Kazakhstan secures 3d place at World Boxing Championship

YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM - World Boxing Championship took place in Russia’s city of Yekaterinburg. In total, Kazakhstan’s team has gained six medals, Kazinform reports with the reference to the National Olympic Committee.

A golden medal was won by Bekzat Nurdauletov in the weight category up to 81 kilograms.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev brought our team a silver medal.

And finally, Kazakhstan’s team pocketed four bronze medals won by Saken Bibosynov (up to 52 kilograms), Abylaykhan Zhussupov (up to 69 kilograms), Tursynbay Kulakhmet (up to 75 kilograms) and Vasily Levit (up to 91 kilograms).

As a result Kazakhstani team engage the third place in the medal standings.

The first was Uzbekistan (three gold, one silver and one bronze medals) and the second place went to Russia - three gold and one bronze medals.


Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy