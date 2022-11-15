Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan seals berths for 2023 World Aquatics Championships

15 November 2022, 15:49
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh men’s and women’s water polo teams qualified for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

Men’s and women’s water polo teams of Kazakhstan settled for bronze medals at the Asian Water Polo Championships held on November 7-14, 2022, in Thailand.

Around 5,000 athletes from over 200 countries are expected to compete in swimming, water polo, open water swimming, diving, and artistic swimming at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships


Photo: olympic.kz

