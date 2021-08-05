Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan scoops 3 bronze medals in one day, 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 August 2021, 19:09
Kazakhstan scoops 3 bronze medals in one day, 75th in Tokyo Olympics medal tally

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – It has been a historical day for Kazakhstan at the ongoing Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo as the country for the first time won three Olympic medals in one day, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Kazakhstan is placed 75th with seven bronze medals in the overall medal tally at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan. Kazakhstan sits next to Turkmenistan (72nd) and Azerbaijan (76th) in the overall medal standing.

Today three Kazakhstani athletes boxer Saken Bibossinov, wrestler Nurislam Sanayev and karateka Darkhan Assadilov scooped bronze medals.

Earlier Kazakhstani weightlifter Zulfiya Chinshanlo collected bronze in Women’s 55kg weight class. Moreover, weightlifter Igor Son and judoka Yeldos Smetov won their bronze medals for Kazakhstan, respectively.

China tops the overall medal tally with 73 medals, including 33 gold, 24 silver and 16 bronze medals. The U.S. is in the second spot with 27 gold, 34 silver and 26 bronze medals. Ranked third is Japan with 21 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals. Australia and Russia are placed 4th and 5th of the Tokyo Olympics medal tally, accordingly.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tokyo Olympics  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay