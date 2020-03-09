Kazakhstan scoops 2 more boxing licenses for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers managed to scoop two more boxing licenses to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Abilkhan Amankul defeated Uzbek Fanat Kakhramonov in Men’s 75kg weight class in a three-round fight ensuring the fifth Olympic license for Kazakhstan.

Captain on the Kazakhstan national boxing team Kamshybek Kunkabayev earned another Olympic license for our country by crashing a Chinese boxer in Men’s 91 kg weight category.

In total, Kazakhstani athletes earned six Olympic licenses for the much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the International Boxing Tournament in Amman, Jordan.



