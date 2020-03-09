Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan scoops 2 more boxing licenses for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

    9 March 2020, 11:43

    AMMAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxers managed to scoop two more boxing licenses to the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstani Abilkhan Amankul defeated Uzbek Fanat Kakhramonov in Men’s 75kg weight class in a three-round fight ensuring the fifth Olympic license for Kazakhstan.

    Captain on the Kazakhstan national boxing team Kamshybek Kunkabayev earned another Olympic license for our country by crashing a Chinese boxer in Men’s 91 kg weight category.

    In total, Kazakhstani athletes earned six Olympic licenses for the much-anticipated 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the International Boxing Tournament in Amman, Jordan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events