    • Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia ink important documents

    24 July 2022 16:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A number of important documents was signed on the margins of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Ministry of Culture and Sports of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Sports of Saudi Arabia signed the memorandum of understanding, while the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan inked the memorandum of understanding and cooperation in the sphere of mass media with their colleagues at the Saudi Ministry of Media.

    The Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan signed the memorandum of understanding on cooperation and news exchange with Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

    Astana International Exchange Ltd. and the Saudi Stock Exchange Tadawul also inked the memorandum of understanding.

    The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and ACWA Power inked the memorandum of understanding.

    The memorandums of understanding were signed between Kazakhstan’s KazBioSorgo and Optograd LLP with Ajlan & Bros Holding Group.

    Ajlan & Bros Holding Group Ability also signed the cooperation agreements with JSC Samruk-Kazyna and as well as QazTrade. QazTrade inked the memorandum of cooperation with LULU Saudi Hypermarket LLC.

    The memorandum of cooperation in investment sector was inked between KAZAKH INVEST and Al Rajhi International for Investment (RAII).

    Eurasian Invest Ltd. and Jamjoom Pharma agreed on the deliveries of dry powered mare milk from Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia.

