    Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia discuss issues of investment cooperation

    8 June 2021, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A wide range of issues related to the promotion of national companies in Saudi Arabia was discussed during an online meeting between the Program for the Promotion of National Companies (NCPP) under the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and «NC «KAZAKH INVEST» JSC, Kazinform has learnt from KAZAKH INVEST’s press service.

    The Kazakh side was represented by H.E. Mr. Berik Aryn the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Ardak Zebeshev the Acting Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Mr. Meirzhan Yussupov the Chairman of «KAZAKH INVEST». Mr. Badr Al-Badr the Chairman of the NCPP headed the Saudi delegation.

    The Saudi representatives were informed about the measures taken by the Government to develop various areas of the economy of Kazakhstan. They also had been briefed on the favorable environment for foreign investors to conduct an easy and transparent business in Kazakhstan, including visa liberalization, protection of investors’ rights, reduced administrative barriers, etc.

    Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue consultations on the participation of Saudi companies in investment projects implemented in Kazakhstan, as well as to promote the establishment of direct contacts between companies of the two countries.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

