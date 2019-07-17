Kazakhstan satisfied with Donald Trump’s decision against uranium import quotas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is satisfied with the decision of the U.S. President Donald Trump to leave the current U.S. uranium market unchanged and not to impose quotas on uranium import initiated in July 2018 by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Kazinform reports.

«Kazakhstan and the U.S. enjoy longstanding and successful history of cooperation in energy sector which has reached a strategic partnership level in 28 years of independence. The joint Energy Partnership Commission has been one of the most effective mechanisms of strengthening the bilateral relations. The Commission enables to discuss cooperation in energy security, nuclear industry, oil and gas and development of renewable energy and electric power sources.

Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of the bilateral cooperation in nuclear industry and in strengthening the non-proliferation regime,» a statement from the Ministry of Energy reads.

Within the framework of the existing bilateral commissions, events and personal meetings held, the Ministry of Energy, the Foreign Office and the Ministry of National Economy have conducted huge work to protect the national interests of Kazakhstan and prevent imposition of uranium import sanctions.

Kazakhstan has been one of the world’s biggest uranium exporters and guarantors of non-stop functioning of the nuclear power stations around the world, including the U.S.

In 2015, Kazakhstan exported 1,153.5 tonnes of uranium to the U.S. In 2016 this figure was 1,813 tonnes, in 2017 – 948 tonnes (4.1% of the total export – 23,258 tonnes) and in 2018 – 399.8 tonnes, i.e. 1.95% of the total export – 20,452 tonnes.