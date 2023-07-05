Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev out, Kukushkin advances at ATP Challenger in Bloomfield Hills

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Beibit Zhukayev crashed out of the opening round of the ATP Challenger Cranbrook Tennis Classic in Bloomfield Hills, U.S. with the prize fund of $80,000, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Zhukayev was eliminated by top-seed Aussie James Duckworth in straight sets 6-7, 5-7. The match lasted for 1h 44 minutes.

During the match, Zhukayev fired ten aces and made seven double faults. The Kazakhstani is currently ranked 243rd in the ATP Singles Rankings.

Another Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin stunned American Christian Harrison in a three-set match 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 at the start of the tournament and will clash with French Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the second round of the ATP Challenger.