Kazakhstan’s Zhankosh Turarov enters WBC super lightweight ranking after claiming title

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Boxer Zhankosh Turarov of Kazakhstan has entered the WBC super lightweight ranking after claiming the IBO title, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhankosh Turarov is currently placed in 38th spot of the updated WBC super lightweight ranking. His compatriot Batyr Dzhukembayev lost two spots to rank 35th. Another Kazakhstani Sergey Lipinets moved down to the fifth spot of the ranking.

Notably, Zhankosh Turarov of Kazakhstan claimed an early victory over Alejandro Meneses of Mexico in the main boxing event on March 21 in Almaty winning the IBO super lightweight title.



