Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Zhankosh Turarov enters WBC super lightweight ranking after claiming title

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2023, 19:38
Kazakhstan’s Zhankosh Turarov enters WBC super lightweight ranking after claiming title Photo: allboxing.ru

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Boxer Zhankosh Turarov of Kazakhstan has entered the WBC super lightweight ranking after claiming the IBO title, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhankosh Turarov is currently placed in 38th spot of the updated WBC super lightweight ranking. His compatriot Batyr Dzhukembayev lost two spots to rank 35th. Another Kazakhstani Sergey Lipinets moved down to the fifth spot of the ranking.

Notably, Zhankosh Turarov of Kazakhstan claimed an early victory over Alejandro Meneses of Mexico in the main boxing event on March 21 in Almaty winning the IBO super lightweight title.


Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023