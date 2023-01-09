Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Zhanibek Alimkhanuly moves up in latest middleweight ratings by The Ring

    9 January 2023, 14:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ring magazine revealed its top-10 in the middleweight division, Sports.kz reports.

    WBA Super, IBF and IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan is ranked first in the rating. Kazakhstani middleweight Zhanibek Alimkhanuly, WBO belt holder, has moved up from the fifth to fourth spot in the updated rating by The Ring.

    American Demetrius Andrade was withdrawn from the ranking after moving to the super middleweight division.

    The Ring top-10 middleweights include Gennady Golovkin (1st), Jermall Charlo of the US (2nd), Jaime Munguia of Mexico (3rd), Zhanibek Alimkhanuly (4th), Chris Eubank Jr. of UK (5th), Carlos Adames of The Dominican Republic (6th), Ryota Murata of Japan (7th), Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine (8th), and Erislandy Lara of Cuba (9th), and Felix Cash of Great Britain (10th).

    Photo: instagram.com/janibek_alimkhanuly

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan
