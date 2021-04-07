Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl rgn to produce homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2021, 18:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told a briefing that Kazakhstan’s coronavirus vaccine will be produced in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

The schedules of the production are being developed. The technological line will be launched soon. The plant will be put into service as all is validated, probably, by the end of the year. «The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry should announce the exact dates,» the Minister said.

He also added that the first batch of the vaccine was produced at the biosafety problems research institute. Technical reports on the results of clinical trials should be released soon.

As earlier reported, 217,070 Kazakhstanis were administered the first dose, 79,541 the second dose of the vaccine so far.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
