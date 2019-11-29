Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region exports 3,500 tons of halal meat

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Zhambyl region reports an increase in livestock population and growth in exports, the regional agriculture department informs.

This year the rise in livestock head made 4.1% as compared to the last year to stand at 400,000. Goats and sheep numbers exceed 3 mln, the horse population reaches 128,300.

Above 4,000 cattle heads will be brought from abroad under the 2018-2027 Sybaga beef husbandry development program. For the past three years, more than 6,000 cattle heads were acquired abroad to significantly increase the country's breeder cattle.

Besides, the region built five multiplying farms, two up-to-date commercial dairy farms.

Notably, last year the region accounted for 43% of the country’s lamb export. For the first six months, the region exported 500 tons of lamb meat that is 30% of the national indices. Since the beginning of the year, it exported 2,106,800 tons of meat to Iran, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan.

There are 11 stables for feeding in the region with an annual capacity of 27,000 cattle heads.

Foreign partners highlight the reliability of Kazakhstan’s meat deliveries by air that saves time and preserves meat quality.