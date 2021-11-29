Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of WTA Top 100

    29 November 2021, 11:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has lost three spots in the updated WTA singles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    According to the updated WTA singles rankings, Zarina Diyas is now placed 103rd in the world.

    Other representatives of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva retained their last week’s spots at 14th and 42nd, respectively.

    Rybakina and Diyas are ranked 49th and 180th in the WTA doubles rankings, accordingly.

    Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA singles rankings. Ranked second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko. Spanish Garbine Muguruza rounds out the top 3.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

