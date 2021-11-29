Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of WTA Top 100

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 November 2021, 11:16
Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of WTA Top 100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has lost three spots in the updated WTA singles rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

According to the updated WTA singles rankings, Zarina Diyas is now placed 103rd in the world.

Other representatives of Kazakhstan Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva retained their last week’s spots at 14th and 42nd, respectively.

Rybakina and Diyas are ranked 49th and 180th in the WTA doubles rankings, accordingly.

Australian Ashleigh Barty continues to dominate the WTA singles rankings. Ranked second is Belarusian Aryna Sabalenko. Spanish Garbine Muguruza rounds out the top 3.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan