Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas out of Viking Open Nottingham

    11 June 2021, 09:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 16th-seeded Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the Viking Open Nottingham in Great Britain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    In the third-round match the Kazakhstani was eliminated by Chinese Shuai Zhang seeded 4th at the tournament. The Chinese tennis player needed 1 h 12 minutes to eliminate Diyas in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

    During the match Diyas fired one aces and made no doubles faults, whereas her opponent hit no aces and made three double faults.

    Shuai Zhang will face Kristina Mladenovic of France in the quarterfinal-match.

    It bears to remind that Zarina Diyas defeated Aussie Lizette Cabrera in three sets in the second round of the tournament.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    4 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    5 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths