Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas ends season due to injury

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2022, 17:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's tennis player Zarina Diyas announced that she will end the season 2022 early due to an injury, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

«I am to miss out on the beloved Wimbledon as well as all the upcoming tournaments of this year due to health problems and injuries,» the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation quotes Diyas as saying.

She went on to say that she should get over it and begin her rehabilitation to return to court in 2023 with new strength. Over the past months, it was hard both physically and mentally to overcome difficulties and train through pain, she added.

«It's time to focus on my health, myself, and start training for a new season as soon as possible. I will return to the Tour and do my best to bring you victories. Thank you for the support, love, and believing in me,» said Diyas.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
